Tripura Equipped To Face 3rd Wave Of Pandemic, People Should Abide By COVID Protocols: CM

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has appealed to people to strictly maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour, while also giving assurance that the state is well equipped to deal with the third wave of the pandemic.

In a televised address on Tuesday night, Deb hoped that the people of the state would emerge successful in their fight against the Omicron-driven crisis, as they did during the first two waves.

According to a bulletin published by the health department on Wednesday, the positivity rate in the state has jumped to 9.18 per cent on Wednesday from 7.09 per cent a day before.

Deb said that adequate measures have been taken and all hospitals equipped with best possible healthcare facilities to provide aid to the infected.

"There is nothing to be afraid of as the health infrastructure in the state has been upgraded with 22 oxygen plants, 1,729 oxygen concentrators, and 2,391 ventilators in place, he maintained.

He also said that a section of people were trying to hoard essential commodities, and action would be taken against anyone found doing so, further adding that possibility of a lockdown cannot be entirely ruled out.

