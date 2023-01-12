'Tripura Faced Neglect Under CPI(M) Rule, BJP Govt Made History With Development': Nadda

Agartala: BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday asserted that the saffron party government in Tripura has "scripted history" in the past five years with its various welfare initiatives, including the settlement of the Bru refugee crisis.

Nadda, who was here for a public meeting, also claimed that the growth engine in the state is moving at a rapid pace as the saffron party is at the helm in the state as well as the Centre.

Assembly elections are due in Tripura in February-March.

Listing the achievements of the state, the saffron party chief said, "Bru refugee problem has been settled through an agreement. Rajdhani Express and Jan Satabdi Express services have been made available to the people of the state. Poor people are receiving free ration. The northeastern state is transforming itself rapidly."

Hitting out at the erstwhile communist regime, which the BJP had defeated in 2018 to seize power, Nadda said the state had long faced neglect under the CPI(M) rule, but the current dispensation is making all possible efforts to build 'Ek Tripura Shestha Tripura' and 'Atmanirbhor Tripura'.

"Tripura regularly witnessed incidents of rape, bandh, extortion and other corrupt activities when the communists ruled the state. All these menaces were removed when the BJP came to power. Now, growth (vikash) has taken the front seat," he asserted.

The BJP chief also claimed that no political murder was committed in the state under the BJP rule.

He appealed to people to back the saffron party again for the development process to continue.

Noting that the country is steadily emerging as a "major power globally" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP national president said the number of AIIMS has increased from six to 23 and the number of medical colleges from 384 to over 700 since 2014.

"The country is moving fast on the path of self-reliance under the leadership of Modiji, who is the face of new India. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war, the country stands strong with a sound economic condition. India became the fifth largest economy worldwide, leaving behind the English who had ruled the country for 200 years," he added.

Chief Minister Manik Saha and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee also addressed the rally, which marked the end of BJP's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra', launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 5.