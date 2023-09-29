'Tripura Following PM Modi's Steps': CM Manik Saha On Quality Education In State

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has stated that the government is developing school infrastructure across the state on a priority basis as part of its commitment towards providing quality education.

Addressed a gathering at Kalacherra HS School ground in North Tripura, Tripura CM said, "The state government has been following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of laying emphasis on the importance of education for a stronger nation."

He added, "School infrastructure is being developed at every corner of the State on a priority basis as part of the State government’s commitment towards imparting quality education. The transformation in the education system that came through our continuous efforts is now visible everywhere in the state."

Saha inaugurated new building of Joynagar HS School

He also inaugurated and inspected the new building of Joynagar HS (+2 Stage) School at Nadiapur in North Tripura district.

Saha added, "The government has given priority to the expansion of quality education in the state. That's why school infrastructural development includes logistics support and construction of new concrete buildings for schools. Students are the future of the country, and teachers should take the leading role in developing them properly."

Tripura CM also stated that the NCERT syllabus has been introduced in the state to promote quality education.

"Moreover, initiatives like Super-30, Chief Minister Merit Award, Vocational Education, and Smart Class are playing a significant role in the promotion of quality education. Students should love the country along with their education," he said.

PM Modi leading country: Tripura CM

He further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been leading our country towards massive development since coming to power in 2014.

North Tripura Zilla Parishad President Bhabatosh Das, MLA Binaybhushan Das, MLA Jadbalal Nath, District Magistrate Nagesh Kumar B, Superintendent of Police Kanta Jahangir, and dignitaries were also present at the foundation laying ceremony.