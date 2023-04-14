Tripura Govt Entity To Sell 5,000 Kg Of Hilsa Fish On 'Poila Boishakh'

A Tripura government-run entity on Friday announced that it will sell around 5,000 kg of Hilsa fish imported from Bangladesh at reasonable prices on the occasion of 'Polia Boishakh', the first day of Bengali New Year.

Hilsa will be sold by Tripura Apex Fisheries Cooperative Society Ltd at three counters of Maharajganj market in Agartala.

During the day, state fisheries minister Sudhangshu Das inaugurated one of the three outlets at the market.

“The price will depend on the weight of each fish but it will be less than the retail market price. The initiative is aimed at supplying the fish to the people on the occasion of Poila Boishakh," the minister said.

The state government entity plans to "sell around 5,000 kg of Hilsa imported from Bangladesh on the occasion of Poila Baishakh on April 15", an official said.

A price of Rs 770 per kg will be charged if a Hilsa fish's weight varies between 500-800 grams, while one has to pay Rs 100 more per kg for fish with a weight between over 800 to 1,000 grams, according to the rate chart displayed in front of the counter.

A fish with a weight of around 1-1.2 kg will cost Rs 1,070 per kg.

"The price of Hilsa in local markets will vary from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,400 per kg on Poila Boishakh. We have sufficient stocks," Matsya Babosiyee Samity secretary Bhabatosh Das told PTI.