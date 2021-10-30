Tripura Govt Issues New COVID-19 Guidelines For Travellers From Other States, Read Details

Amid a recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Tripura government has mandated negative RT-PCR reports for people arriving in the northeastern state.

According to an order issued by the state government, negative COVID-19 test reports have been mandated for the travelers coming from those states with more than one district with a 5% or above positivity rate, irrespective of their vaccination status. The order comes into effect from October 30, 2021, onwards

COVID-19 test mandated for entry in Tripura

The order further states that the COVID-19 test which is done through RTPCR/TrueNAT/CBNAAT should be conducted at least 48 hours before commencing their journey. Furthermore, this has been implemented for the people coming from states like Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, West Bengal, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland. Accordingly, these states have a positivity rate of 5% and more as of October 26, 2021.

Apart from that, the order also informs that passengers who will not carry a negative test certificate will have to undergo testing at the entry point in the state.

Adding to it, the Tripura government has also instructed for strict implementation of the mentioned instructions, and the names of the concerned states will be later revised after a periodic review. Apart from Tripura, the Uttar Pradesh government has also mandated negative COVID-19 test reports for people coming from other states and abroad for checking the spread of coronavirus cases in the state.

Sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in India

With a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, India has recorded 14,313 fresh cases on Saturday taking the total tally to 3,42,60,470 with the active cases at 1,61,555. Apart from that, an increase of 221 cases has also been recorded in the active COVID-19 tally in the last 24 hours. While the daily positivity rate stands at 1.22%, the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.18%.

While Kerala still remains in the worst-affected category, other states including West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu are also reporting a steady hike in cases.

Meanwhile, Tripura currently has 116 active cases and the state government is now looking forward to fighting back the third wave of Coronavirus. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who is also the state's Health & Family Welfare Minister, while speaking on this said that the state is all set to fight back the third wave if it strikes Tripura. The CM said that a total of 40,10,109 jabs of the COVID vaccine has been administered to people in the state since the beginning of India's vaccination campaign on January 16 this year.

Image: ANI/PTI