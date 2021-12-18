Tripura govt preparing 'Vision 2047' for better prospect of future generation

Agartala, Dec 18 (PTI) The Tripura government has embarked on preparing ‘Vision 2047’, an action plan for the next 25 years, to build a secure and prosperous future for the new generation, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said.

Primarily this exercise was started three months back by setting goals in six sectors – governance, infrastructure, communication and logistics, industry and investment, forest, environment and climate change, and the primary sector, the chief minister said while inaugurating a workshop on ‘Vision 2047’ here on Friday.

Pointing out that the Planning and Coordination Department and the Centre for good governance have jointly started this exercise, Deb said the decision has been taken on a priority basis for the overall development of the state.

He maintained that before finalisation of the document, suggestions would be sought from specialists, intellectuals, and people from all walks of life.

Deb also said the state government is working on a priority basis to ensure fast delivery of citizen-centric services The chief minister said several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) had been signed at the just concluded Destination Investment Tripura Summit promising investments to the tune of about Rs 3,000 crore in various sectors of the border state.

Asserting that the state will attract investment in the IT sector which will escalate the process of building a prosperous Tripura, Deb said, the summit has led to a possibility of considerable investment and development in the state.

“The effort of every individual is essential to achieve the goals set for 2047,” the chief minister said.

He urged officials to connect common people with developmental works and directed them to spend an additional hour every day to help the state attain its goals.

The government is working on a priority basis to ensure that all kinds of opportunities reach everyone till the last person in the society, Deb said. PTI JOY MM MM

