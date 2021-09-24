Tripura Has Issued Over 12 Lakh Ayushman Bharat Cards Under PMJAY: CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura government has so far issued 12.59 lakh Ayushman Bharat cards to the people of the state and has spent around Rs 49 crores for the treatment of about 10.3 lakh beneficiary patients, said Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday. Further, he added that approximately 5 lakh families have been identified among the 20 lakh beneficiaries and they will be soon entitled to avail the benefits under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

The Tripura CM was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of an event at Rabindra Bhawan in Agartala celebrating three years of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) initiative which completed its third year on Thursday. The event which was organised by the State Health and Welfare Department saw felicitation of several other stakeholders and agencies engaged with the initiative. Furthermore, many state officials, senior health officials along with the Principal Secretary of the state health department, JK Sinha participated in the event.

CM Deb while talking about the benefits given to the families in Tripura said that about 5 lakh families are provided with secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation on a yearly basis via a network of Empaneled Health Care Providers (EHCP). Also to their convenience, cashless and paperless access to services at both public and private hospitals are provided to the beneficiaries.

Lauding the Central government's initiative, he said that PMJAY is health insurance fully financed by the Government and helps the poor and deprived rural families. It further includes 1,354 procedures covering pre and post-hospitalisation, diagnostics, medicines, and many more.

The Tripura CM also took to Twitter sharing images from the event and committed to providing universal health insurance to all the beneficiaries in Tripura.

Attended the program organized by the health and welfare dept. on the completion of 3 years of #AyushmanBharat-PMJAY.



Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, we are committed to providing universal health insurance to all beneficiaries. pic.twitter.com/6SxQ8zKQew — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) September 23, 2021

Ayushman Bharat- PMJAY complete three years

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23, 2018, the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana completed its third year on Thursday. As a part of its third anniversary, the inaugural session of Arogya Manthan 3.0 was chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. While speaking at the event, he said that the AB-PMJAY initiative has reformed the entire healthcare system of India and served more than two crore people in the last three years.

He also highlighted that the initiative has reached the utmost remote areas of the country and empowered millions of Indian citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter for celebrating 3 years of PMJAY. He wrote, "The importance of healthcare has been even more clearly understood in the year gone by. It is our commitment to ensure top quality and affordable healthcare for our citizens. Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is key to realising this vision."

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI/Twitter/@BiplabKumarDeb)