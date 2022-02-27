Tripura HC Orders State Govt To Preserve Wetlands For Protection Of Migratory Birds

In a bid to protect and preserve the wetlands of Tripura for conserving the desirable ecosystem for thousands of migratory birds who fly down to Tripura in winters to roost, the Tripura High Court directed the state government to ensure the preservation and protection of wetlands. The decision was taken after several instances of unnatural deaths of migratory birds were recorded in the state.

In a brief order, the HC had asked the state government to constitute a specific panel with senior officials to look after the preservation of the natural wetlands to protect the migratory birds.

Tripura HC orders state government to constitute a panel to preserve wetlands

The decision came after the court heard a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) over the unnatural deaths of over 100 migratory birds in Udaipur, Tripura's Gomati district. The decision was pronounced by the Division Bench led by Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice SG Chattopadhyay, who recommended that the state government encourage organic farming in cropland near such wetlands to avoid contamination.

Tripura High Court in its order highlighted that "There is a possibility that the migratory birds may have consumed pesticide used by the farmers in the said area but for that also they have no confirmed evidence thereof and soil samples appear to have been sent for testing to establish the said fact.”

"In the present circumstances, we are of the considered view that as suggested by the learned amicus curiae the State should constitute a committee of responsible officers who shall supervise all such wetlands in the State of Tripura and in particular, the farming that is being done in the nearby areas and to try and encourage the local farmers to convert to organic farming as being promoted by the Government of India instead of using pesticides and/or chemicals," the bench said.

After thoroughly analysing a report submitted by the Forest department of Tripura, the High Court had pronounced its decision.

"We also find from the report that by the time the inquiry committee went to visit the local area, they could find no carcasses of the migratory birds which itself is a matter of concern. The only carcass that appears to have been found is that of a common teal on 28.01.2022 and even then the postmortem could not be conducted on the said bird due to putrefication of the carcass," the court order stated further.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: Unsplash