Tripura HC Pulls Up State Over COVID-19 Patients' Plight, Seeks Reply

The Tripura High Court on Friday took suo moto cognizance of the local media reports on the plight of COVID-19 patients and their relatives in the state's hospitals. The High Court directed the state government to file an affidavit within September 18 providing detailed information on the infrastructure available to treat the COVID-19 patients in state-run Govind Ballabh Panth Hospital.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Akil Kureshi and justice Subhasish Talapatra pulled up the state government after taking note of numerous reports of poor health services for COVID patients in GBP hospital.

'Court is of the opinion...'

“Recent newspaper reports, particularly, those published in vernacular language have reported the plight of the patients and relatives of those who have tested positive for the virus. Certain shortcomings in the public health care system are projected," the court order read.

"This Court is of the opinion that the time has come when the court needs to make inquiries from the government with respect to the issues revolving around the handling of coronavirus spread in the state and more particularly, of providing health care to those who have tested positive,” the order read further.

The government is also required to mention funds allocated by them to upgrade government COVID care centres in their affidavit.

The High Court's intervention comes at a time when Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is touring the state to urging hospital authorities to treat COVID-19 patients there, instead of referring all of them to Agartala.

Tripura reported 559 new COVID-19 infections on Friday pushing the tally in the state to 17,833. The death toll has risen to 172 after five more patients succumbed to the infection. The state now has 7,384 active coronavirus cases, while 10,255 people have recovered from the disease and a total of 3,18,584 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Tripura so far.

(With inputs from agencies, image credit: PTI)

