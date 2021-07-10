Tripura Imposes Weekend Curfew With Effect From Today; Informs Revenue Secretary Barma

According to the latest tweet by ANI, a weekend curfew has been imposed in Tripura with effect from today, July 10. Revenue Secretary Tanushree Deb Barma while speaking in a press conference made the announcement.

Weekend curfew in Tripura

In the wake of spike in the cases of COVID-19 infections, the government has now taken the decision of imposing weekend curfew throughout the state. Revenue Secretary Barma said, "A weekend curfew will be imposed in Tripura starting from Saturday 12 noon to Monday 6 am with various restrictions." It will help to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections during the weekend when people are most likely to go out of their homes.

Previously, the Tripura government had extended the curfew from 2 pm to 5 am imposed in Agartala and other urban local bodies till Friday, July 9. The curfew was initially imposed on May 16. The restrictions were imposed in the municipal councils of Mohanpur, Ranirbazar, Udaipur, Bishalgarh, Kumarghat, Kailashahar, Panisagar, Khowai, Belonia, and Jirania Nagar Panchayat.

COVID-19 in Tripura

As for the data issued by the Union Health Ministry, Tripura has reported 4175 active COVID-19 cases, 472 discharges, and six death yesterday. With increasing cases of coronavirus infections, the Central Government has previously rushed multi-disciplinary teams to 6 States for COVID-19 control and containment measures, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed. These states are Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Manipur. The teams were rushed due to the high number of cases in the states.

According to multiple reports, Tripura has also recorded cases of Delta Plus variants where 90 samples were found positive with the variant. Active cases of the new Delta variant have been recorded throughout the country majorly from states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, West Bengal, and Gujarat. With a population of 37 lakhs people, Tripura is counted as one of the states which has vaccinated the most number of people. Most of the people from all age groups including 18+ and 45+ have already taken their first doses of vaccines. However, the vaccines are yet to reach to all the remote areas of the state.

(Source: ANI)