Tripura Likely To Impose Fresh COVID-19 Curbs On New Years Amid Omicron Scare

In view of the continuous surge in the Omicron cases across the country, the Tripura government is now contemplating imposing fresh curbs on New Year to avoid transmission of the COVID-19 variant. The decision comes after Central government's directives to all the States to ramp up surveillance as Omicron's tally breaches the 300-mark in India.

Although, Tripura has not reported a single case of Omicron till now. The state government has further decided to install a machine for genome sequencing in the state to fast track its efforts in containing the spread of the new variant of COVID-19, which was first detected in South Africa.

Tripura Govt to impose fresh COVID curbs on New Year

Tripura Cabinet Spokesperson Sushanta Chowdhury on Friday addressed a press conference and stated that Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb chaired a crucial review meeting to understand the situation. "After receiving the fresh directives from the Centre, we held a review meeting. There is reason to panic as we don't have a single case of Omicron here in the state", he said.

He informed that around 69 persons came from foreign countries and among them, swab samples had been collected from 33 persons. Fortunately, 31 samples showed negative results and reports of two cases were still pending. Sushanta Chowdhury further urged people to follow the COVID protocols strictly and avoid unnecessary crowding.

"We had conducted the RT-PCR test during COVID-19. And for Omicron we need to do the genome sequencing test. At present we have no set-up for this and hence we are dependent on Biological and Molecular Studies in West Bengal for the test. By February we will install the machine at the GB Pant Hospital for the genome sequencing test. We want to make an appeal to each and every citizen of the state to maintain the guidelines. We are capable of fighting Omicron as the infrastructure is enough. Strict measures will be in force and any sort of unnecessary crowding would be avoided", said Chowdhury, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Singh Jaiswal, the Director of National Health Mission of Tripura said that 4.20 lakh people were yet to receive vaccines while even after the prescribed time span is over a total of 3.91 lakh people did not receive the second dose.

PM Modi chairs COVID review meeting

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the top health officials from the Centre and the state to review the COVID situation. In the meeting, PM was briefed of the various actions taken since 25th November 2021, revised travel advisory for international passengers, review meetings with states/UTs on COVID-19 public health response measures, ramping up vaccination, installation of Oxygen supply equipment.

After the briefing, PM directed the officials for maintaining a high level of vigil and alertness at all levels. He directed the Centre to work in close coordination with the States to support their efforts of public health measures of containment and management under the ‘Whole of Government’ approach.

(With ANI Inputs)