Tripura logs 34 new COVID cases, one more death

Agartala, Feb 8 (PTI) Tripura reported 34 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, taking the caseload to 1,00,697, while one more coronavirus death took the toll to 916, a health official said.

The state had reported 13 new cases COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Monday.

A total of 3,541 samples were taken up for COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, out of which 34 tested positive with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent, State Surveillance Officer Dr Deep Debbarma said.

The state now has 596 COVID-19 active cases, while 99,117 people have recovered so far.

Altogether 68 coronavirus patients have been migrated to other states. PTI PS SBN NN NN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)