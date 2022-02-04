Tripura logs 62 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Agartala, Feb 4 (PTI) Tripura recorded 62 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, six less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 1,00,584, an official said.

One more patient succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday, taking the state's death toll to 912, he said.

The state now has 1,726 active COVID-19 cases while 97,878 people have recovered from the disease, the official said.

Tripura on Thursday had reported 68 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

Around 80 per cent of the eligible people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, said Director of Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine, Dr Radha Debbarma on Friday.

Asked about the presence of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state, he said "We have sent 130 samples to National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBG), Kalyani for genome sequencing test but have not received the report yet. The reports are expected to be delivered by Monday." "The people need to be careful to defeat the pandemic", said Dr Debbarma, who is the state nodal officer for Covid Management. PTI PS RG RG

