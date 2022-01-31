Tripura Logs 79 New Covid Cases; Schools, Colleges Reopen

Tripura's daily Covid-19 cases dropped to 79 on Monday from 186 a day before, while the overall infection tally increased to 1,00,221, a health department official said in Agartala.

The North-eastern state registered four fresh fatalities taking the death toll to 896.

All schools, colleges and universities opened from Monday after a gap of one month in Tripura.

Altogether 186 Covid positive cases were confirmed out of 4945 samples on Sunday while the test positivity rate was 3.54 per cent.

A total of 2,238 samples were tested for coronavirus on Monday, out of which 79 came out positive. West Tripura district reported the highest infection count at 30.

As many as 94,950 patients have recovered from the disease in the 24 hours, the official said.

As the number of Covid cases decreases in the state, normal academic activities began in all schools, colleges and universities.

“As per the government’s decision, academic activities resumed in all government, government-aided and private schools because of a steep decline in Covid positive cases,”, a senior official of the Education department said.

The authorities were asked to strictly maintain Covid appropriate behaviour in their institutes, he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)