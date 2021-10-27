Tensions in Tripura escalated after a mosque was vandalised and two shops were set ablaze at the Chamtilla area in North Tripura district on Tuesday evening during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally taken out to protest against recent violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh, district Superintendent of police Bhanupada Chakraborty said. According to the police, the houses belonged to members of the minority community. Violence erupted after a group of people threw stones and damaged a door of a mosque following which security forces rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, added the SP.

A complaint has been lodged in this connection, another police officer said. Condemning the incident, the left party said and appealed to all sections of the people to maintain peace. In a statement, the CPI(M) also demanded adequate compensation to the shop owners. BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said he is not aware of the incident but appropriate actions should be initiated by the police if anything like this had happened.

Tripura Police's action

Reacting to the escalated violence, Tripura Police stated that the situation is under control and 'lawful action will be initiated against those who are circulating rumours on social media platforms and are trying to disturb peaceful environment'.

North Tripura District Police is taking lawful action in c/w incident happened today. Situation is under control.



Some people are spreading rumours and circulating provocative messeges on social media. it is appeal to all not to believe such messages and maintain peace. — Tripura Police (@Tripura_Police) October 26, 2021

Bangladesh communal violence

At least 8 people including 2 Hindu devotees were killed while several others were injured in multiple cases of communal violence during the Durga Puja festivities in Bangladesh. Reports stated that violence broke out on Wednesday when devotees were celebrating Durga Puja, a widely celebrated religious festival of the Hindu community in Bangladesh. As soon as violence broke out in several parts of the country, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had promised to hold perpetrators responsible and take action against the brutality. Iqbal Hossain, the main accused behind the violence that started after a copy of the Quran was found from Durga Puja Pandal was recently arrested.

In Cumilla, at least 50 people were left injured as a group of hardliners clashed with the police in the Nanua Dighirpar area after rumours of a communal incident surfaced. Earlier, the Vishva Hindu Parishad demanded that a fact-finding team of Indian parliamentarians be sent to Bangladesh for a probe into the recent incidents of violence against Hindu minorities. Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, the Home Minister, said that the attacks on Durga Puja arcades were 'pre-planned' and aimed at destroying communal harmony in the country.