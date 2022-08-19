Tripura: One Jawan Martyred In Exchange Of Fire Between BSF And NLFT(BM) Insurgents

A soldier belonging to the 145 Bn, BSF patrol team was martyred on Friday during an indiscriminate firing by suspected NLFT(BM) insurgents in Sector Panisagar, Tripura. Head Constable Girjesh Kr Uddey sustained bullet injuries in the exchange of fire when the force retaliated against the indiscriminate firing by the insurgents, who then fled from the scene in the dense cover of the forest.

The martyred soldier Uddey succumbed to his injuries in Agartala, where he was transported by a helicopter, said a BSF official.

“He was immediately evacuated by helicopter to Agartala, where he succumbed to grievous injuries. IG BSF Tripura along with his team reached the place of occurrence & supervising the ops underway in close coordination with BGB to track down insurgents responsible for the attack.”

"The indiscriminate fire was directed at a patrol team of 145 Bn BSF #Tripura by suspected NLFT (BM) insurgents. Insurgents took advantage of the area's dense forest to flee as troops retaliated. HC Girjesh Kumar Uddey sustained bullet injuries in the EOF and later succumbed. #BSF," read the official statement from BSF Tripura on Twitter.

BSF thwarts smuggling bid on Indo-Bangladesh border

Meanwhile, on August 19, BSF Tripura rescued five cattle, seized 942 Btls Phensedyl, 400 Nos Yaba tablets besides other contraband items valuing ₹4,55,389 & BD Taka 4,040 by intervening in a smuggling attempt on the Indo-Bangladesh international border.

Another operation against transborder criminals on Thursday led to the seizure of 33.5 kg Ganja, 30Btls Phensedyl & other contraband items worth ₹ 5,68,750.