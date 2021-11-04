Tripura Police Cracks Down On Social Media Posts Questioning Impartial Probe Into Violence

In light of the controversy over the recent violence that occurred in Tripura's North district, the state police issued a statement on Thursday, reacting to social media posts that projected doubts on the impartial action taken against perpetrators of the communal incidents.

In a series of tweets, the Tripura police reiterated that it is investigating these cases in a completely impartial and lawful manner and is taking appropriate action against anyone found involved in the violence. The police said it has arrested 6 persons in connection with various communal incident cases and that further investigation is underway.

"Cases have also been registered against some posts, persons for committing various offenses. Yesterday, North Tripura district had arrested four persons finding them involved in spreading malicious propaganda with a view to creating hatred between two religious groups," the police tweeted.

It also urged people not to believe unverified posts on social media and not to like/retweet those posts since it amounts to rumour-mongering.

What happened in Tripura? How did the violence crop up?

Violence erupted in North Tripura after the alleged vandalism of a mosque and two shops that were set ablaze at the Chamtilla on October 26 evening during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally. The rally was held in protest against the riots in Bangladesh against the Hindu community and its temples.

However, violence erupted during the VHP rally in Tripura after a group of people allegedly pelted stones and damaged a door of a mosque, following which security forces rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, district Superintendent of police Bhanu Pada Chakraborty said. A complaint was lodged in this connection and mosques in sensitive areas were given protection.

The Police on October 28 informed that no mosque was burnt during the protest rally, and the photograph of the same, where a burning and damaged 'masjid' is seen, was fake. The police warned the public not to engage in rumor-mongering and appealed to them to maintain law and order.