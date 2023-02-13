Tripura Polls: BJP Aims For Repeat Victory; Congress Heavyweights Stay On Sidelines

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) and Congress are jointly contesting the upcoming Tripura assembly elections that will be held on February 16. However, at a time when the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned to return to power, no top leaders of the Grand Old Party were seen in any of the poll rallies or roadshows for the Tripura elections.

With only two days remaining for the campaigning in Tripura for the state assembly elections, tall Congress heavyweights, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who are among the "star campaigners," are nowhere to be seen in any of the poll rallies.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the BJP's star campaigners including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party president JP Nadda are going all out in Tripura in their efforts to retain a full majority and are conducting extensive campaigns, roadshows, and door-to-door campaigns. It is pertinent to mention that in less than a week, PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and JP Nadda held multiple rallies and roadshows in poll-bound Tripura.

Multi-corner election in Tripura

The Tripura assembly elections will see a multi-corner fight for the 60 seats assembly with the ruling BJP contesting against the CPI(M)-Congress alliance, Trinamool Congress and Tipra Motha. The saffron party will be contesting on 55 seats while its partner Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) will be contesting on five.

The CPI(M) will contest 43 seats, the Congress 13, while other constituents of the alliance: the Forward Bloc, RSP and the CPI will be contesting one seat each. The alliance is also supporting an independent candidate in the Ramnagar constituency in West Tripura.

On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee's party TMC will be contesting on 28 seats, while the Tipra Motha led by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma who seeks a 'greater Tipraland', a separate state for the indigenous people of Tripura, will be fighting on 42 seats.

Notably, the upcoming Tripura election will be a crucial test for all the political parties contesting the polls as their performance in the state will have significant implications for their future prospects. With the BJP looking to retain power and the CPI(M) seeking a comeback with the help of Congress, it is shaping up to be an interesting and closely watched election.

