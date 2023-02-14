Tripura Polls: CM Manik Saha Exudes Confidence In BJP's Victory; 'Will Win More Seats'

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday exuded confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the assembly election which will be held on February 16. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Saha said that the motive of the saffron party is the development of people living in the state.

Attacking Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), Manik Saha said, "People are fed up with them and that’s why they came to the BJP. I have told our workers not to fall into their trap." He said that the Opposition has no issue on which they can fight the assembly elections as there is good governance in Tripura.

"They don’t have any issue. There is good governance, law and order are also good and everyone is secure here... The Communists (CPIM) have allied with Congress. It's sad that we have to see this in our life," he said.

'We want to make tribals more powerful': CM Manik Saha

On tribal upliftment, the Tripura CM said that his party will make tribal more powerful in the state. He asserted that the BJP's commitment to uplift the tribals can be understood by the government's decision to make Droupadi Murmu who belongs to a tribal community, the President of India.

"We will make tribals more powerful. The Prime Minister also thinks about the tribals. Our President Droupadi Murmu ji who came from a normal household is sitting on the country’s top post. With this everyone must understand how much our PM and our party think about the tribals," he said.

The CM further alleged that the Opposition did not do anything to tribute Tripura's Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. "We made International Airport in his name and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji inaugurated it," he said.

He also emphasised the development works in the state. "Ekvalya schools and national highways are being built. Connectivity has increased," Saha said, adding that people in the state are getting the benefits of all the beneficiary schemes, Start-Up India, Stand-Up India and others. "People also got three lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana. Highlighting the BJP's manifesto he said, "We want to move forward by taking everyone together," he said. The Tripura CM also said that the saffron will win more seats than before.

Multi-corner election in Tripura

The Tripura assembly elections will see a multi-corner fight for the 60 seats assembly with the ruling BJP contesting against the CPI(M)-Congress alliance, Trinamool Congress and Tipra Motha. The saffron party will be contesting on 55 seats while its partner Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) will be contesting on five.

The CPI(M) will contest 43 seats, the Congress 13, while other constituents of the alliance: the Forward Bloc, RSP and the CPI will be contesting one seat each. The alliance is also supporting an independent candidate in the Ramnagar constituency in West Tripura.

On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee's party TMC will be contesting on 28 seats, while the Tipra Motha led by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma who seeks a 'greater Tipraland', a separate state for the indigenous people of Tripura, will be fighting on 42 seats.

Notably, the upcoming Tripura election will be a crucial test for all the political parties contesting the polls as their performance in the state will have significant implications for their future prospects. With the BJP looking to retain power and the CPI(M) seeking a comeback with the help of Congress, it is shaping up to be an interesting and closely watched election.