Tripura Porngate: Politicians From The Past Who Were Caught Watching Porn Inside Assembly

The BJP was left with a huge embarrassment as one of party's legislators Jadav Lal Nath was caught allegedly watching pornographic content in the Tripura assembly, while the house proceedings were on. This extremely shameful incident of the BJP legislator from the Bagbasa constituency was recorded in a video clip, when the additional budget allocation discussion was underway in the Tripura Assembly. However, the BJP MLA has denied the allegations, saying that the video got played accidentally on his mobile.

Notably, this is not the first time that an incident of watching obscene content by a legislator or a parliamentarian has surfaced. There are a few similar incidents, which had earlier brought shame to politics and political parties. The BJP had gone through similar kind of humiliation earlier in Karnataka. Here's a look at some similar incidents from the past.

Similar incidents in the past

Karnataka Assembly 2012

In February 2012, three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers in Karnataka, were caught on camera watching porn on their mobile phone during the assembly proceedings. The incident came as a big embarrassment for the party, following which the three BJP leaders resigned on the directions from party's leadership.

After the incident, the party asked Minister for Cooperation Laxman Savadi and Minister for Women and Child Development CC Patil to quit, while Minister for Ports, Science and Technology, Krishna Palemar was axed for allegedly providing the obscene material to his colleagues.

After the resignation, BJP leader Savadi had demanded the Assembly Speaker to institute an inquiry into the incident, saying that they hadn't done anything wrong. However, the incident had created a furore in the political circle of the state.

The porngate storm took the Karnataka BJP again in 2019, when the BJP leader Laxman Savadi was appointed Deputy Chief Minister in the BS Yediyurappa government, without winning the elections.

Odisha Assembly 2015

This year, January 29 marked a black day in the history of Odisha’s politics, when Odisha’s Health Minister Naba Kishore Das was shot dead by an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in broad daylight in Brajrajnagar located in Jharsuguda district of Odisha.

Before being killed, Das, who was a Congress legislator in 2015, too had to face a similar sort of embarrassment, when he was suspended by the Odisha Assembly speaker for seven days for being caught watching porn clips on his mobile phone inside the state’s assembly on December 15, 2015.

The law-maker was shot watching objectionable content during question hour in the Odisha Assembly. In his defence Das had said that the obscene content opened accidentally, while he was trying to open his social media page.

British Parliament 2022

Not only in India, such incidents have also taken place in parliaments of other countries too. One such infamous incident took place in British Parliament on May 1, 2022, when a British law-maker had to resign from the parliament’s membership, after admitting that he watched obscene video on his phone in the House of Commons chamber.

The matter came to light when two female members of parliament claimed that they had seen Neil Parish from the ruling Conservative Party looking at adult content on his phone while sitting near them.

Reportedly, Neil Parish had later admitted that he had watched porn twice in the British Parliament and described it as a moment of madness.