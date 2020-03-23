Tripura Puppet Theatre Releases Video To Spread Awareness On Coronavirus; Watch

In a bid to educate people about the coronavirus pandemic, Tripura Puppet Theatre (TPT) drew people’s attention through a traditional ‘Putul Nach’ (Puppet Dance) video. The TPT release the video to make people aware of the danger of novel coronavirus and how to protect from the deadly disease. The one-minute ten-second clip shared on YouTube has received huge attention and admiration from people as well.

While speaking to an international media outlet, one of the founders of TPT, Prabhitangshu Das, said that they planned a puppet dance event to observe World Puppet Day but due to coronavirus outbreak they had to call it off. He further added that since they were unable to perform, they chose to go online this year through diverse social media to make people aware of the danger of the disease and defensive measures.

The video, which is in the Bengali language, portrays a story where a government official coughs and shows flu-like symptoms and is advised by his family to consult a doctor. The doctor then explains the government official about the virus. The clip shows three puppet dolls and ends with a slogan ‘stay clean and hygiene’. The video also highlights the messages of WHO and other international bodies with advice from doctors.

Coronavirus outbreak

Currently, there are 425 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in India with eight deaths in total. Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata are observing a lockdown with the suspension of metro and other public transport facilities apart. While addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Reportedly, only a few countries are left where there have been no occurrences of the coronavirus positive cases. According to the latest news, four new countries or territories from the Africa region have been the latest countries to report COVID-19 cases (as of March 21). 186 countries are already affected by the COVID-19 infection, as of March 22.

