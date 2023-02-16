Tripura Records 14% Voter Turnout Till 9 AM, Voting Process Peaceful So Far: EC

As Tripura goes to polling, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao said that the state has registered a voter turnout of 14% up until 9 a.m. on Thursday, with the voting process being peaceful in the first two hours. The voting started at 7 a.m. and will go until 4 p.m. Dinakarrao added that the 'enthusiasm was palpable', particularly among women.

Tripura is set for a triangular contest in the Assembly elections. This year, a total of 259 candidates are in the fray for the 60-member Assembly. The last bastion of the Communists, that fell in 2018, is likely to witness a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the CPM-Congress alliance, and the local TIPRA Motha. Polls are being held in a single phase and results will be declared on March 2.

Tripura is the first of the three northeastern states going to polls this year. Nagaland and Meghalaya will go to polls on February 27.