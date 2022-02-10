Tripura Reimposes Night Curfew From February 11 To Curb COVID-19 Spread; Issues SOPs

Days after relaxing COVID-19 norms, the Tripura government reimposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am starting Friday, February 11. The curfew will remain in place till February 20 to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The state government in its order released on Wednesday, stated that cinemas, spas, and gyms will be allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity, while government and non-government offices will operate at 100 percent attendance.

Night curfew in Tripura

As per the fresh guidelines, people (up to 50 percent capacity) are allowed in closed spaces and restaurants too can operate till 10 pm at 50 percent.

"All government and non-government offices shall operate at 100 percent attendance. Aggressive COVID-19 appropriate behavior has to be followed by officials and staff of all categories," the order read. "All officers and staff have to ensure strict compliance with Covid appropriate behaviour viz. frequent washing of hands, sanitization, wearing a mask/face cover, observing social distancing etc. at all times," it added.

Tripura's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,00,715

The new restrictions come amid a steady rise in Coronavirus cases in Tripura. Though the state has relatively fewer cases of infections compared to other states, it has taken strict actions to limit the spread of the disease. On Wednesday, Tripura's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,715 after 18 more people, 16 less than the previous day's count, tested positive for the infection.

The death toll remained unchanged at 916, with no report of any fresh fatality. The state had reported 34 new Coronavirus cases and one death on Tuesday. The positivity rate in the state has come down to 0.64 percent on Wednesday from 0.96 percent a day before.

Tripura now has 535 active cases, while 99,196 people have recovered from the disease so far, state surveillance officer Dr. Deep Debbarma said. Altogether 68 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states. Besides, Tripura has administered a total of 50,29,287 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far.

Meanwhile, India reported 67,084 new Coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,24,78,060, while the active cases declined to 7,90,789, according to the health ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 5,06,520 with 1,241 fresh fatalities.

(With inputs from agency)