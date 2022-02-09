Tripura reports 18 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 1,00,715

Agartala, Feb 9 (PTI) Tripura's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,715 on Wednesday after 18 more people, 16 less than the previous day's count, tested positive for the infection, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 916, with no report of any fresh fatality.

The state had reported 34 new coronavirus cases and one death on Tuesday.

The positivity rate in the state has come down to 0.64 per cent on Wednesday from 0.96 per cent a day before.

Tripura now has 535 active cases, while 99,196 people have recovered from the disease so far, state surveillance officer Dr Deep Debbarma said.

Altogether 68 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

Tripura has administered a total of 50,29,287 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far. PTI PS SBN NN NN

