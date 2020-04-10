Tripura Reports Second Coronavirus Case, Person Travelled With 1st Patient In Train

Reporting Tripura's second Coronavirus (COVID-19) case, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, on Friday, said that the second case was a 32-year old from Madhya Pradesh, currently residing in Damcherra. Moreover, he informed that the person had travelled with the first COVID-19 patient in train. Currently, India's tally stands at 6761 cases with 2016 deaths.

Tripura reports 2nd case

One more #COVID19 positive case in Tripura has been confirmed, taking the total number to 02



The patient is 32 years old Male from Madhya Pradesh and currently staying at Damcherra & has travelled along with the last COVID19 positive patient in train.

Tripura reports first COVID-19 case

On Monday, Deb revealed that the state's first case has been detected in Udaipur. He has assured that the patient is being taken care of. Subsequently, 8 out of 17 people who had come in contact with the patient have tested negative. Tripura has already deducted 30% of its MLAs and suspended MLA funds for 2 years.

Tripura invokes ESMA

After Madhya Pradesh, Tripura too has invoked the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) after a few nurses at a state-run hospital complained about a shortage of masks and other protective equipment in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The act empowers the police to arrest without a warrant anybody violating the ESMA’s provisions. Under it, employees in a long list of "essential services" like post and telegraph, railway, airport and port operations are prohibited from going on strike.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 6039 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 515 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 1364. 206 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'. With the rise in the number of cases, the Centre and several states are mulling extending lockdown.

