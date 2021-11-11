Tripura Reports Spike In Dengue Cases; Gomati And Unakoti Worst Affected Districts

On Wednesday, the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tripura informed that fresh dengue cases have been reported in the state's rural areas. It also stated that 95% of the cases were witnessed among people who work as tappers in the state's rubber plantations.

State Disease Surveillance Officer Deep Kumar Debbarma told news agency ANI that the state health department found out that water accumulated in the containers of rubber latex might be acting as breeding centres for the Aedes mosquitoes that cause the vector-borne disease.

Tripura reports spurt in dengue cases

"Tripura reported 127 cases of dengue in the year 2017 which was reduced to 100 cases in 2018 and 109 cases in 2019. In 2020, only 24 cases of dengue were reported in the state. In 2021, till now 1,715 screening tests were done for the dengue out of which 255 tests were positive," Debbarma said.

The Disease Surveillance Officer further stated that Gomati and Unakoti are the districts that have reported the highest number of dengue cases. The test positivity rate has been recorded at 24.24%.

"In September, a total of 21 cases of dengue were reported which increased to 58 in October, and in the first nine days of November, 161 cases were reported. The test positivity rate is recorded at 24.24 percent. Gomati district recorded 76 cases of Dengue in November, while Sepahijala reported 27 cases, Unakoti district recorded 56 cases. In South Tripura and North Tripura one case each has been reported," he said.

Awareness campaign underway: Deep Kumar Debbarma

Debbarma further stated that the trend shows that the disease is fast spreading and progressing towards the urban areas from the rural pockets. A team of experts from Agartala visited the affected areas to investigate the reasons and fresh epidemiological surveys would be done, he informed.

The experts, however, said that there were fewer chances of any casualty if the vector infects a patient for the first time but a second infection may cause severe complications. "As a preventive measure, fogging is being done in the affected areas and a massive awareness campaign is underway," Debbarma told ANI.

Centre rushes high-level teams to tackle dengue outbreak

Amid growing cases of dengue infections across the country, the Central government has rushed high-level teams to nine states and Union territories across the country to assist them in public health measures and in controlling and managing the disease. The list of states and duties where teams will be sent include Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir. The government has also advised the affected states and UTs to consider using the COVID-19 beds for dengue patients.

