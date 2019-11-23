The Debate
Tripura: State Honour Given To Martyr Police Sub-inspector

General News

With full state honour and gun salute martyr, late Sub-Inspector Durga Kumar Hrangkhawl was given last tribute at the police line in Tripura

With full state honour and gun salute martyr, late Sub-Inspector Durga Kumar Hrangkhawl was given last tribute at the police line in Tripura. Law and Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Director General of Tripura Police A K Shukla and other senior police officials laid wreath in the tri-colour dripped coffin of Hrangkhawl who on Thursday night during an anti-drug operation was hit by a vehicle of drug smugglers in bordering Sepahijala district's Sonamura-Kamalnagar road under Kalanchoura police station where he was posted as the second officer.

