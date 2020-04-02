Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Announces Financial Aid For 8,882 Sacked Government Teachers

After Supreme Court and High Court orders citing "discrepancies in recruitment" led to a loss of jobs of government school teachers in Tripura, the BJP-led government in the state on Wednesday, April 1, announced a financial aid of Rs 35,000 for the sacked teachers.

Aid for 8,882 Teachers

The financial aid to the teachers was announced by Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb during a cabinet meeting held in Agartala. He said that till March 31, about 8,882 of these sacked teachers were getting Rs 14,078, Rs 28,995 and Rs 35,594 per month considering their ranks and position.

The Tripura High Court in 2011 and 2014 had ordered for termination of services of all 10,323 teachers, saying the selection criteria had "discrepancies".

After some teachers died and many others already got regular jobs through Teachers' Eligibility Tests (TET), the number of sacked teachers seeking compensation reduced to 8,882 from the original of 10,323.

Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that the residual numbers of teaching personnel of 8,882 among the 10,323 government teachers would be absorbed in various departments against the vacant posts of 10,618.

