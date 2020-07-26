Tripura To Go Into A 3-day Lockdown From July 27; Fines To Be Imposed On Violators

The state of Tripura will be going under a 3-day lockdown from July 27 onwards given the sudden spike in the number of Coronavirus cases in the state.

The state government has urged everyone to follow the triple-day lockdown revealing that fines would be imposed on those who violate social distancing norms, or those spotted without a mask. "Those not wearing masks will be fined Rs 200 for the first time and Rs 400 the next time. A penalty of Rs 1,000 will be imposed on those flouting social distancing norms," read an official order by the state government.

Tripura Government has also announced 21 exemptions of goods and services amid the lockdown including essential services as well some pertaining to print and electronic media.

The Tripura Chief Minister said that the state was performing very well with an infection rate that was far below the national average. "Our fatality rate is only 0.29 per cent while the infection rate is far less than the national average. But, since there is no other more effective ways of fighting the coronavirus, we have to go for a brief lockdown period again," he said, according to news agency PTI.

The triple-day statewide lockdown was announced by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday and is being implemented in order to quickly arrest the spread of the virus. As per the latest reports by the Union Health Ministry Tripura has reported 3,778 cases to date out of which 11 people have succumbed to death.

(With Agency Inputs)