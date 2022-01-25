Tripura To Provide Advanced Medical Treatment Under Guidance Of PM Modi: CM Biplab Deb

On Tuesday, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that soon his government will provide advanced level treatment in the state. He asserted that the day is not far when residents of Tripura will not have to bear the cost of hefty medical expenses and travel outside the state for advanced treatment. Deb claimed this will be successful under Prime Miniter Narendra Modi's governance.

His remark comes during the felicitation program of the GBP hospital medical team that recently operated an open heart surgery at the state's biggest referral hospital. A total of 131 persons received treatment at the Cath Lab where facilities like Angiography, Angioplasty, and permanent and temporary pacemaker implantations are newly introduced.

'Healthcare of Tripura reaching New Heights': CM Biplab Kumar Deb

"We have good Doctors here, we have our government hospitals giving best possible treatment and most importantly we have PM Modi's support of Ayushman Bharat that is easing the trouble of many poor families in Tripura," said Deb during a media briefing.

Deb further informed that the first open-heart surgery performed in Tripura was done completely free of cost as the patient was a beneficiary of the Ayushman Bharat health scheme that assures Rs 5 lakh insurance cover every year. He said, "This is a big achievement for the state. I congratulate the medical team for their commendable job."

According to Tripura's CM, this is a new achievement in Tripura's health sector as complicated operations are being done in regular intervals at the newly introduced Cardiology department at the hospital.

"This is not like that one surgery has been done and after that procedures are stopped. Persistent efforts are being put and doctors have so far completed 83 procedures pertaining to different complexities of the heart. Apart from the Open Heart Surgeries, three other surgeries have been done," said Deb, reported ANI.

Tripura equipped to face 3rd wave of COVID-19 says CM

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Tripura CM assured that the state is well equipped to deal with the third wave of the pandemic and also appealed to people to strictly maintain COVID-appropriate behavior. Deb hoped that the people of the state would emerge successful in their fight against the Omicron-driven crisis, as they did during the first two waves. He further claimed that adequate measures have been taken and all hospitals are equipped with best possible healthcare facilities to provide aid to the infected persons.

