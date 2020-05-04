Tripura To Send Back 33,000 Migrant Workers; Team Constituted To Coordinate The Transfer

Tripura has decided to send back 33,000 migrant workers to their respective states, largely by train, chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Monday. A letter issued by Tripura chief secretary Manoj Kumar said that the matter has already been taken up by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, these states and Ministry of Railways. General Manager, North East Frontier is the nodal officer for arranging trains for stranded people in Tripura.

The Chief Minister further said that a team would be constituted in order to facilitate and coordinate the transfer of migrant workers as per the Standard Operational Procedure (SOP).

Govt of Tripura along with the help of Central Govt have decided to sent back 33000 migrant workers to their respective States from Tripura largely by train



For orderly transport the migrant workers to their respective States we have formed a team consisting of senior officials. pic.twitter.com/lHQkQJ9AER — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 4, 2020

In an order issued on May 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students, and other persons stranded at different places by special trains.

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown 3.0 begins with tally at 42533; recovery rate at 27.52%

READ: Centre's Covid relief: 2.9 MT foodgrains; 45 million cylinders; 627 million beneficiaries

Centre arranges Shramik Special Trains

The Indian Railways has launched an initiative wherein special trains will run from specific destinations to the hometowns of several stranded migrants, labour workforce, students, pilgrims, tourists and special requirement of persons amid the lockdown. According to reports, the state authorities and Indian Railways will work in a collaborative effort to minimize contact through special social distancing and running the trains at a set percentage of its capacity.

Railways start 'Shramik Special' Trains to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to lock down



Trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned State Governmentshttps://t.co/XlDGtrmQXN pic.twitter.com/cFQkkZuZSS — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 1, 2020

READ: COVID-19: Harsh Vardhan says Delhi needs more stringent action; puts onus on CM Kejriwal

READ: Bihar Govt to bear rail fare of stranded workers, students; CM Nitish Kumar thanks Centre

(Image credit: PTI)