Tripura villagers thrash couple 'in illicit relationship'

Agartala, Feb 10 (PTI) A group of villagers have beaten up a man and a woman in their early 40s after tying them to a tree in Tripura's Sepahijala district, suspecting that they are engaged in an illicit relationship, police said on Thursday.

A video of the incident which went viral showed the man repeatedly claiming that he is a distant relative of the woman.

On being informed, a police team reached Paulpara village in Golaghati area and rescued the couple on Wednesday night.

"We have come to know about incident at Golaghati and asked the Superintendent of Police, Sepahijala, to register a case and undertake an investigation," Inspector General of Police, Law and Order, Arindam Nath, said.

After the man, a driver by profession, went inside the woman's house, villagers reached there and asked her to open the door. As soon as she did it, they dragged the couple out, tied them to a tree and beat them up.

Chairperson of Tripura Commission for Women, Barnali Goswami, said it is a barbaric incident.

"We want stringent punishment for those who were involved in the crime. We will send a team to enquire about the incident," she said. PTI PS SBN NN NN

