Tripura: Violence Erupts As TIPRA & TPF Parties Clash In Khumulwng; Royal Scion Heckled

The Khumulwng area in West Tripura turned into a battlefield after two regional tribal parties, The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha and the Tripura People's Front (TPF) got involved in a major clash on Thursday at the headquarters of the district council areas.

The clash was reportedly centered around a political rally that was organised by the TPF without any administrative orders. Also, Tripura Royal Sscion and TIPRA chairman Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman was heckled during the clash.

Apart from that, party workers of both sides were injured during the clash, after which the police had to intervene. The supporters also vandalised many vehicles.

While security arrangements and police deployment has been heightened in the area, TSR and CRPF personnel have been also deployed in the region. Both sides are also demanding a proper investigation of the incident. The place that is the headquarters of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has remained a centre point for clashes between regional parties.

TIPRA Motha is currently the ruling administration in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) after registering a major victory in April 2021.

TPF organised political rally without any administrative orders: District Police

The clash, which was centered around a political rally organised by the TPF, was reportedly carried out without any official permission. The party had organised it for observing Human Rights Day.

Tripura People's Front led by human right activists Patal Kanya Jamatia had sought permission to hold the programme at the Khumpui academy field which was denied by the police and also by the TTAADC administration.

"Rattled by the denial, the TPF sought to hold the rally arbitrarily and made a prayer with the local police to arrange security for their programme", said a senior police official in the West Tripura District Police.

He added that the party also sought permission to hold a program on December 10 but in the apprehension of the breach of peace, the police denied the request. "Later, they sought security for a rally on December 16 and did not bother for any official permission", he added.

Image: Twitter/@PradyotManikya