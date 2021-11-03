Tripura Violence: NHRC Seeks 'Action Taken' Report From State Govt As TMC Files Complaint

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report (ATR) concerned with the recent violence that occurred in Tripura's North district in response to a complaint filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) national Spokesperson Saket Gokhale. The agency has sought the submissions of Tripura Chief Secretary, DGP Tripura police, and Secretary of Tripura state human rights commission with regard to the issue.

"It is alleged that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) carried out a rally in an area under North Tripura during which one of the religious places of worship belonging to the minority community was vandalised and two shops were burnt down by the mob who carried out the rally," the complaint by Gokhale stated.

"Reports of violence against persons from religious minority communities were also reported but ironically the state machinery acted like a bystander by siding with rioting mobs," it added.

NHRC seeks 'Action Taken Report' from Tripura govt within 4 weeks

The complaint also stated that after such incidents, an atmosphere of immense fear amongst members of the minority community in the area has arisen. It sought the intervention of the Commission in the matter and enquired about a slew of reports to be submitted within four weeks.

The NHRC in its order said, "The Commission has considered the complaint and directed its Registry to transfer the copy of the complaint to the Chief Secretary, Govt. of Tripura to submit an action taken report within a period of 4 weeks."

The complainant Gokhale also stated in his complaint that All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) supporters were being threatened by ruling party activists.

"The complainant who is the National Spokesperson of the AITC has highlighted before the commission issues regarding incidents of violence against persons from the religious minority community in Tripura. It is alleged that workers of the ruling BJP in Tripura had attacked leaders of the All India Trinamool Congress while they were campaigning in the state. It is also alleged that during such incidences of political violence, one of the sitting Member of Parliament and other workers of AITC sustained injuries, their vehicles were vandalised and belonging was stolen," the complaint stated.

How did the violence crop up?

The incident followed the alleged vandalism of a mosque and two shops that were set ablaze at the Chamtilla area in North Tripura district on October 26 evening during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally. The rally had been taken out by the VHP in protest of the Bangladesh violence against the Hindu community and its temples. At least eight people, including two Hindu devotees, were killed while several others were injured in multiple cases of communal violence during the Durga Puja festivities in Bangladesh.

However, violence erupted during the VHP rally in Tripura after a group of people allegedly pelted stones and damaged a door of a mosque, following which security forces rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, district Superintendent of police Bhanu Pada Chakraborty said. A complaint has been lodged in this connection and mosques in sensitive areas have been given protection.

Police confirm "no mosque burnt"

The Police on October 28 tweeted that no mosque was burnt during Tuesday's protest rally, and the photograph of the same, where a burning and damaged 'masjid' is seen, was fake. The police warned the public not to engage in rumour-mongering and appealed to them to maintain law and order.

Tripura Police appeals to all not to spread rumours regarding panisagar incident. Please do not retweet or like the social media post without verification since it amounts to endorsing the view.

Law and Order situation is under control in the state.#Tripura pic.twitter.com/WdOip4fyc1 — Tripura Police (@Tripura_Police) October 28, 2021

"Some vested interests are trying to disturb the peaceful communal situation of Tripura," the force said. It had on October 27 said that all mosques in the state were under the protection of the police. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were put in place in Panisagar and neighbouring Dharmanagar sub-divisions following the incident in the Chamtilla area in the North Tripura district.

