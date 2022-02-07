Tripura Violence: SC Pulls Up State Police Over Order Passed On Notice Issued To Twitter

Supreme Court has reportedly pulled up Tripura police over notices issued to microblogging site Twitter in connection with the Tripura violence. The state police had served a notice to Twitter’s online Law Enforcement Request system asking to block handles citing those individuals used the same to share photographs or videos of some other incidents or fabricated statements during the violence. Violence erupted in North Tripura after the alleged vandalism of a mosque and two shops that were set ablaze at the Chamtilla on October 26 evening during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally.

Supreme Court asks police not to harass petitioners:

"Please ask your officers to not harass the petitioners like this. Everyone cannot come to Supreme Court. When we have passed an order, how dare you not implement it. We will ask your home secretary and other officers to be present on the screen next time. At least show deference to our order when we have handled an issue," the court said.

SC restrains Tripura police from acting on notice to Twitter

Earlier, on January 10, the top court had restrained Tripura Police from acting on its notice to Twitter Inc with regard to a journalist's tweet about alleged communal violence in the state. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna had issued notice on the plea and tagged the plea of Samiullah Shabbir Khan with other pending matters.

In a statement, the bench had asserted, "The bench said, "Issue notice. Pending further orders, there shall be an ad-interim direction staying the first respondent (Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime)) from acting on the communication dated November 22, 2021 with regard to the petitioner in these proceedings".

On November 17 last year, the apex court had directed Tripura Police not to take any coercive action against the three civil society members, including a journalist, in connection with an FIR lodged under the harsh UAPA provisions against them for allegedly bringing facts through social media posts about "targeted violence" against the minority community in the state.

Tripura violence details

(With agency inputs)