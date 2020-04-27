Tripura Man Creates 'COVID-19 Bike' To Spread Awareness Amid Pandemic

With the threat of coronavirus showing no signs to reduce, many people have taken to social media to spread the message of social distancing urging others to stay at home. Amidst all this, a man from Tripura in North East India took ‘social distancing’ to another level with his ‘COVID-19 Bike’ Parth Saha, from Agartala, designed an electronic bike to spread the message and is now doing rounds on the internet.

Speaking about his initiative to reporters, Saha said that although social distancing was in talks now, many people weren’t maintaining distance, therefore, he thought of an idea to make people aware. He added that, for the purpose, he modified a motorbike that ran on petrol by using a bike set as front and back seats keeping a distance of one metre between them.

80 kms in single charge

According to reports, the mechanic-turned-YouTuber used a DC Motor of 750 and a battery of 48 volts, instead of a petrol engine, to convert it into an electric motorbike. Saha reportedly clarified that the motorbike was meant to spread a message to the people and not for commercial purpose. The bike takes three hours to get charged and runs around 80 kilometres in a single charge.

Citing a rather funny incident, Saha said that he once had he had thought of dropping his nine-year-old daughter to school on it however, he discarded the idea as it would take a lot more time in taking permission from authorities to ply his vehicle on the road. Coronavirus has infected a total of 27,977 people in India out of which 6,523 have recovered. As of now, the viral infection has claimed 884 lives across the Indian territory. Tripura has reported two cases of the COVID-19 and no deaths as of now.

