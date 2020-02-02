Troops Of India And Bangladesh Prepare For Joint Military Exercise Sampriti-IX

A 14-day Indo-Bangladesh joint military training exercise, Sampriti-IX, will be conducted at Umroi in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district from February 3 to February 16. A statement released from the Defence Ministry said, "Exercise Sampriti is an important bilateral defence cooperation endeavour between India and Bangladesh and will be the ninth edition of the exercise which is hosted alternately by both countries".

#WATCH Troops of India and Bangladesh preparing for the Exercise Sampriti-9 that begins tomorrow at Umroi Cantonment in Shillong, Meghalaya. During the exercise, both sides will practice counter-terrorism drills. pic.twitter.com/9Uh5sqryko — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020

Exercise under counter-terrorism environment

The joint military exercise aims to strengthen military cooperation in counter-terrorism environment simulated under the UN Charter. "During the joint military exercise, a Command Post Exercise (CPX) and a Field Training Exercise (FTX) will be conducted. For both the CPX and FTX, a scenario where both nations are working together in a Counter-Terrorism environment will be simulated under the UN Charter. The FTX curriculum is progressively planned where the participants will initially get familiar with each other’s organizational structure and tactical drills. Subsequently, joint tactical exercise will be conducted wherein the battle drills of both the armies will be practiced. The training will culminate with a final validation exercise in which troops of both armies will jointly practice a Counter-Terrorist Operation in a controlled and simulated environment", the statement added.

According to the statement, in addition to understanding each other at a tactical level, greater cultural understanding will be emphasized to strengthen military trust and cooperation between the two nations.

Umroi in Meghalaya is known to have been the venue for several such joint military exercises. Earlier in December 2019, India and China had an eight-day bilateral exercise - 'Hand-in-Hand 2019' which was conducted on the same location Umroi in Meghalaya. The two-week-long exercise was held in the pursuit of focussing on joint planning and counter-terrorist operations on semi-urban terrain.

In September 2019, India had conducted a joint military exercise with Thailand as well. The Indian Army and Royal Thailand Army had conducted a 14-day Joint Military Exercise Maitree-2019. During the exercise, the contingents of both armies shared their valuable experiences in the conduct of Counter-Terrorism Operations in the form of lectures, drills, demonstrations and skill-at-arm with an aim to refine tactics, techniques and procedures.

Exercise Maitree-2019 has been the face of long-standing bilateral ties between India and Thailand since 2006.

