Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who visited the Dinjan military station in Assam on Wednesday, received a grand welcome from Army jawans. Singh who is on a two-day visit to frontline locations in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh, starting September 28, visited Dinjan station to review the infrastructure development along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

During Rajnath Singh's interaction with jawans at the military station, they exuberated patriotic spirit by crooning the song 'Sandese Aate Hain' from the film Border. Joining them in their fervour, the Defence Minister also lauded their talent and appreciated their efforts and sacrifice for the nation.

Indian Army jawans croon patriotic song during meet with Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh was accompanied by Army Chief, General Manoj Pande, and Lieutenant General R P Kalita, Army Commander Eastern Command along with other senior officers as they showed their active participation.

#WATCH | Indian Army jawans sing 'Sandese Aate Hain' as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with them at Dinjan military station in Assam. Army chief General Manoj Pande and other top officers of the Army also accompanied the Defence Minister. pic.twitter.com/VHgFX5QX82 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

As per ANI, the Defence Minister was briefed on infrastructure development along LAC as well as capability development and operational preparedness by Lieutenant General R C Tiwari of GOC 3 Corps and other senior officers. Singh had even shared pictures from his meet with the jawans on Twitter while appreciating their courage for the nation.

"Had a wonderful interaction with the Indian Army personnel at Dinjan, Assam. Our nation is safe and secure due to the courage, vigilance, and valour of these proud soldiers," he tweeted. Apart from the myriad of conversations that were held between Singh and the military personnel, the Minister also briefed on the employment of cutting-edge military equipment and technology to enhance the operational efficiency of the troops deployed on the frontline.

Had a wonderful interaction with the Indian Army personnel at Dinjan, Assam. Our nation is safe and secure due to courage, vigilance and valour of these proud soldiers. pic.twitter.com/cucUZhEgYx — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 28, 2022



Meanwhile, on September 29, the Defence Minister will be visiting forward posts to get first-hand input on operational preparedness and interact with troops. He will be interacting with members of the second religious expedition to Athu Popu, an annual trek of the local Idu Mishmi tribe which is being facilitated by the Indian Army since 2021.

IMAGE: Twitter/ANI/@rajnathsingh