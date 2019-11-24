Trouble For Congress: 2 MLAs Incommunicado Amid Maharashtra Resort Politics

In the latest from the political spectacle in Maharashtra, now two Congress MLAs have reportedly gone missing from Congress MLAs at JW Marriot. Out of the 44 MLAs, who were lodged in the plush resort, 2 MLAs are now untraceable. The MLAs of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena were moved to resorts in Mumbai over threats of poaching.

While the Congress has moved its MLAs to the JW Marriot in Mumbai's Andheri, NCP MLAs are placed in Powai's Renaissance Hotel. Besides, Shiv Sena legislatures are being kept at The Lalit, however, as per Republic sources, they are soon expected to be moved at the Renaissance Hotel, along with the NCP leaders.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP patron Sharad Pawar along with their respective party leaders held a meeting with NCP MLAs lodged at the resort. Conversing with the legislatures, Pawar said in case any MLA goes stray, the three parties--NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena will ensure that they would lose their posts in by-elections. Meanwhile, as per ANI, Uddhav Thackeray assured the MLAs saying, "Do not worry, this relationship will go long, our alliance will go a long way."

According to sources, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray will be holding a closed-door meeting at the resort after the meeting with NCP MLAs concludes. Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray have now reached Hotel The Lalit to meet Shiv Sena MLAs. Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule shared a picture with Sanjay Raut, Aaditya Thackeray, and NCP's Rohit Pawar following the meeting. The same picture was retweeted by Aaditya, who captioned it saying, "Earlier today. All together for Maharashra's #MahaStrength."

Maharashtra political chaos

In a stunning turn of events, Fadnavis on Saturday returned as chief minister propped up by Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy, just hours after the new alliance of Shiv Sena, the NCP, and the Congress reached a consensus that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be their chief ministerial candidate. Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a hush-hush ceremony here on Saturday, leading to the end of the President's rule in the state. Ajit Pawar's volte-face created fissures in the NCP, whose chief Sharad Pawar distanced himself from his nephew's dramatic action, saying the decision to back Fadnavis was his personal choice and not that of the party.

The BJP and the Sena, which fought the last month's Assembly polls in an alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively. The Sena, however, broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post. The Congress and the NCP, both pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats respectively.