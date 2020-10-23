TRP Case: Court Backs Republic's Use Of Hansa Complaint, Says ‘veracity Not Challenged

In an order issued on Friday, a Mumbai city civil court upheld Republic TV's right to use the Hansa Research Group's report regarding the alleged TRP scam. Rejecting Hansa Research's petition to restrain Republic, the court ruled, “It was natural for the media house to use its news channel to defend itself against the charge of manipulation of TRP ratings and disclosing the documents which support their case of innocence". This assumes significance at a juncture when the Republic Media Network is being repeatedly asked to divulge the source of the Hansa report by the Mumbai Police.

In the 7-page report accessed on October 10, Republic Media Network or any of its affiliates was not even named once. This was the basis on which the Mumbai Police filed an FIR alleging TRP manipulation by certain channels. Mentioning that the report was already in the public domain, the court rubbished the contention that its use in broadcast will cause damage to the reputation of Hansa Research.

In its order, the city civil court noted, “As shown by the defendants learned counsel, the Hansa report is already in the public domain in as much as it is accessible to public on multiple websites, messaging applications". It added, “The supposition that disclosure of Hansa Report by the defendants in their broadcast will cause damage to the reputation of the plaintiff and use thereof by other websites and channels will not cause damage to reputation is not acceptable.” The verdict adding that 'Hansa Research is not challenging the veracity of the report' further read, “Therefore, it cannot be said that reference of Hansa Report in broadcast of defendants no.1 and 2 was illegal.”

TRP case falls flat

Addressing a press briefing on October 8, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh accused Republic TV and two other channels of rigging TRPs by paying viewers to keep their channels on for longer periods. But the FIR registered on October 6, 2020, made no mention of Republic TV, Republic Bharat, Republic World, or any affiliate of the Republic Media Network. Moreover, an audit inquiry by BARC confirmed that 5 households were indeed bribed to watch India Today daily for a minimum of two hours from November 2019 to May 2020.

However, interestingly, the Mumbai Police’s news conference named Republic TV. Additionally, the Supreme Court raised concerns about Param Bir Singh's statements in the media regarding the case. Already, the Maharashtra government has admitted before the Bombay High Court that Republic TV was not named in the original FIR. The HC too acknowledged that Arnab Goswami is not an accused in the case. Meanwhile, the Republic Media Network has decided to sue Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for Rs.200 crore as damages.

