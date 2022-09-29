TRP Report Says Times Now Was Under Scrutiny For 'suspicious Trend' Post Republic's Launch

The TRP report accessed by Republic also delves into Times Now witnessing a sudden & suspicious spike in impressions in a few weeks post the launch of Republic TV.

Ex-BARC official Rushabh Mehta was quoted in ED's report saying Times Now data “appeared suspicious”

ED report says Times Now was put under scrutiny for "suspicious trends" in 2017 post Republic launch

What’s in the Real TRP Scam Report?

PAGE 94

“TIMES NOW, which used to garner only about 1,779 impressions before Republic was launched, suddenly started garnering 9,711 impressions (about 5 times increase) in a few weeks post the launch of its competitor. The same appeared suspicious"

- as mentioned in the ED Chargesheet in the TRP Case

"Therefore the said data was used as an additional proof apart from vigilance updates that TIMES NOW was involved in viewership malpractices. Accordingly reruns were made for the said channel”

- as mentioned in the ED Chargesheet in the TRP Case

What this means about the Real TRP Scam:

This is a written statement before ED with legal sanctity that proves that Times Now was being put under scrutiny for suspicious trends in 2017, post Republic launch

Also important:

On multiple counts, Times Now’s false and desperate claim that it should have remained no 1 after the launch of Republic has been proven to be 100 percent untrue and without basis.