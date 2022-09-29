TRP Scam: ED Flags 'alleged Maleficence' Of Times Now, Abnormal Increase In Viewing Data

The TRP report by the ED has revealed details of a BARC showcause to Times Now based on complaints it had received and a BARC vigilance investigation that was subsequently carried out.

The ED's raw data analysis “showed abnormal increasing average time spent in watching TIMES NOW vis a vis other English News Channels”

The ED talked of “alleged maleficence on part of TIMES NOW coincides with the period of BARC audit report”

What’s in Real TRP Scam Report?

PAGE 107

“From the plain reading of these showcause notices and replies therein, it is apparent that there were three video clips of panel households wherein the panel households were supposedly indicating malpractices in viewing Times Now. There was further raw data analysis which showed abnormal increasing average time spend in watching Times Now vis-a-vis other English News Channels.”

- as mentioned in the ED Chargesheet in the TRP Case

“The time period of these alleged maleficence on part of Times Now coincides with the period taken in BARC audit report. In this regard, it may also be added here that viewership of English News Channel is very limited and even few compromised Households can increase TRP manifolds”

What this means about the Real TRP Scam:

ED has analysed time period of allegations against TIMES NOW with raw data sourced from BARC. Essentially, ED has done deep dive analysis of viewership irregularities of TIMES NOW before talking of “alleged maleficence”.