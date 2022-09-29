TRP Scam: ED Report Completely Debunks Times Now's Claims That It Deserved No 1 Ranking

The Real TRP Scam is out and a signed and certified copy of the ED chargesheet has been duly accessed by Republic Media Network. The chargesheet reveals:

ED appointed a special auditor to analyse data and statements, auditor rips into TIMES NOW claims

ED report completely trashes TIMES NOW claims that it deserved the no 1 ranking

What’s in the Real TRP Scam Report?

PAGE 91

"There is no indication of any intended modification of rankings, that resulted in manipulation"-

- analysis by the ED-appointed auditor as mentioned in the ED Chargesheet in the TRP Case

PAGE 92

"...controls were to be applied on TIMES NOW on the basis of instructions citing vigilance inputs, as such, after applying CAC on the TIMES NOW, numbers would logically change. Further with defence to Republic, since there were no NO VIGILANCE INPUT for the said channel, the numbers were kept same for the said channel”

- as mentioned in the ED Chargesheet in the TRP Case

PAGE 92

"CACs were applied on all the suspicious channels based on vigilance inputs. There were inputs about the suspicious behaviour of TIMES NOW from vigilance updates”

- as mentioned in the ED Chargesheet in the TRP Case

What this means about the Real TRP Scam:

TIMES NOW’s falsehood on deserving the number 1 position has come crashing down in public

Impact of findings:

TIMES NOW alleged TRP malpractices have come into public scrutiny. Now, what's important is that TIMES NOW should publish ED report findings that destroy their claims completely.