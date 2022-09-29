Last Updated:

TRP Scam: Ex-CEO Admits BARC Vigilance Proceedings Against Times Now Not In Forensic Audit

The final TRP report accessed by Republic reveals BARC had showcaused and conducted a field investigation into Times Now

The final TRP report accessed by Republic reveals BARC had showcaused and conducted a field investigation into Times Now over complaints allegedly received that viewers were paid to watch the channel. However, details of the BARC vigilance proceeding against Times Now weren't considered in a key forensic audit. It cites: 

- Ex BARC CEO’s shocking admission: Vigilance proceedings against TIMES NOW not considered in Forensic Report
- Sunil Lulla: I was not informed about vigilance proceedings against TIMES NOW

What’s in the Real TRP Scam Report?

Pg 79

“On being asked whether the vigilance proceedings of Times Now was considered in the forensic report, he (then BARC CEO Sunil Lulla) inter-alia stated that vigilance proceedings of Times Now was not considered in the forensic audit report as he was not informed of the vigilance proceedings, hence the same was not considered.”

As per the ED report

“On being asked whether the documents, evidence provided to Acquisory Risk Consulting Pvt. Ltd. for conducting the said audit, he inter-alia stated, BARC provided the emails, and related attachments of specific individuals employed by BARC and past employees, was copied from BARC’s system to hard disk of Acquisory Risk Consulting Pvt. Ltd.”

Real TRP scam: ED's probe in variance with Mumbai Police; Panels denied & no money trails

What this means about the Real TRP Scam:

- BARC Forensic Report that Parambir tried to tom-tom was incomplete

Therefore we ask:

What if vigilance proceedings against TIMES NOW were included?

