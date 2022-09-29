TRP Scam: Times Now Allegedly Came Under BARC Vigilance Scrutiny, Controls Were Placed

The ED's TRP report that has been accessed by Republic reveals that the channel Times Now had allegedly come under scrutiny of BARC's vigilance team. The report says:

There were strong vigilance inputs about “suspicious behaviour” of Times Now.

Times Now came under vigilance scrutiny at BARC for “suspicious behaviour” because of which controls were placed.

What’s in Real TRP Scam Report?

Page 92

“.. controls were to be applied on TIMES NOW on the basis of instructions citing vigilance inputs, as such, after applying the CAC on Times Now, numbers would logically change. Further with reference to Republic, since there were NO VIGILANCE INPUT for the said channel, the numbers were kept same for the said channel”

- as mentioned in the ED Chargesheet in the TRP Case

"CACs were applied on all the suspicious channels based on vigilance inputs. There were inputs about suspicious behaviour of TIMES NOW from vigilance updates. Accordingly, controls were applied on Times Now at State x Town Class x Day x Universe. Content and Distribution updates were also factored in, however in case of tampering instances, vigilance inputs were considered final.”

What this means about the Real TRP Scam:

It’s a double whammy for Times Now, which was playing victim, and now has its own record exposed in ED report.

Possibly :

Times Now knew about being placed under scrutiny and wanted to divert attention by pointing fingers at Republic.

What it means:

There were suspicious patterns noted by BARC regarding Times Now, leading to controls being placed internally.