TRS Leaders Thrash Toll Plaza Staff For Being Asked To Pay Toll; Incident Caught On CCTV

In a shocking development, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers thrashed toll plaza staff when the latter asked to pay a fee. The incident took place in Shadnagar toll plaza in Ranga Reddy district.

The CCTV footage shows toll plaza employees asking TRS' Nasurullabad Sarpanch to pay a fee. Following this, a person gets out of the car and starts assaulting the employees. The episode turns into a brawl as more people join in.

#WATCH | Telangana: TRS leaders thrashed Shadnagar toll plaza staff&vandalised it when told to pay toll fee. TRS' Nasurullabad Sarpanch was told to pay fee, following which this happened. DCP Shamshabad says, "Case registered against both. Action will be initiated"



(Source:CCTV) pic.twitter.com/nUueYlzOO3 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

Shamshabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagadeeshwar Reddy said that a case has been registered in the matter and action will be initiated.

"Argument took place between toll plaza employees and TRS Sarpanch at Shadnagar toll plaza. We registered cases against both parties as both of them gave complaints. Action will be initiated against people who attacked and vandalised toll plaza," Reddy said.

This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place in Telangana. In 2017, a drunk son of the TRS leader and his friends stabbed the Kadthal toll plaza manager on Srisailam highway after the latter asked them to pay a fee of Rs 30.

A similar incident also took place in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal last month where a man engaged in a physical altercation with toll plaza staff after being asked to pay the toll on the Biaora-Bhopal National Highway in the Rajgarh district.

On June 5, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had misbehaved with toll plaza employees in MP's Sehore district. Later, a massive clash broke out between BJP members and the toll plaza workers. The incident, involving BJP district president Ambaram Karada and his supporters, took place at the Pataria Goyal National Highway Toll Plaza under the jurisdiction of the Parvati police station of Ashta in Sehore.