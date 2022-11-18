TRS Workers Attack Residence Of BJP's Arvind Dharmapuri Over Remarks On KCR's Daughter

In a big development, BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri's residence in Hyderabad was attacked and allegedly vandalised by TRS supporters on Friday. According to the sources, the development came in regard to the BJP leader's remarks on TRS leader K Kavitha. The BJP MP was reportedly in Nizamabad during the time of the attack.

According to the exclusive visuals accessed by Republic TV, the TRS (now BRS) workers were also seen protesting outside BJP leader Arvind Dharmapuri's Hyderabad residence.

This came after Dharmapuri on Thursday claimed that the TRS MLC and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, K Kavitha, was in touch with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and has expressed her desire to join the grand old party.

Arvind Dharmapuri's comments came in view of Cheif Minister KCR's claims that the saffron party was trying to lure his daughter K Kavitha to its side. Notably, the Telangana Chief Minister and TRS supremo's allegations on BJP were made amid the ongoing poaching row in the state.

Rift In TRS?

It has now been long speculated that there is a rift in the state’s first family. The striking absence of TRS' daughter and senior party leader K Kavitha at the renaming of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) garnered a lot of attention in the month of October.

Notably, what raised everyone's eyebrows was the fact that Kavitha was not only missing from the high-profile event, in fact, her name was also nowhere mentioned in the TRS list of in-charges for the crucial Munugode bypoll. Meanwhile, her brother KT Rama Rao, also known as KTR, was named one of the party’s in-charges for the bypoll, which took place on November 3.