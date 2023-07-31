Tomato truck goes missing on way from Karnataka to Rajasthan

Tomatoes worth Rs 20 lakh have gone missing from a truck travelling to Jaipur from Kolar district in Karnataka. The truck laden with tomatoes started its journey from the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC) in Kolar on Thursday (July 27).

The truck, belonging to Mehta Transport in Kolar, was supposed to reach its destination on Saturday, July 29, but the driver's phone was found to be switched off. After the incident, the truck owner as well as the tomato supplier, who was identified as Saqlain of AG Traders and Munireddy of SVT Traders, suffered a huge financial loss.

A complaint regarding the matter was lodged with the Kolar City police. The latest inputs from the global positioning system (GPS) tracker revealed that the truck had travelled close to 1,600 kilometres from Kolar, after which it became untraceable, the police said.

Tomato truck hijacked

In another similar incident, a goods vehicle loaded with over 2 tonnes (200 crates) of tomatoes was stolen by unidentified miscreants in the Goraguntepalya block of Yeswanthpur locality in Bengaluru on July 10. A case related to the matter was registered at the RMC yard police station.

The goods vehicle hit a car, after which the occupants got down and started quarrelling with the farmers, carrying tomatoes. The occupants allegedly forced the farmers to get the car repaired or face consequences. One of the car occupants boarded the goods vehicle and asked the farmers to drive to KR Puram, where it was hijacked.

Tomato prices skyrocket

The price for tomatoes hit an all-time high, selling at Rs 160 per kilogram in retail markets across Mumbai earlier this month. The situation remains grim across the country as tomatoes are being sold at premium rates. It has hurt the pockets of people running households, exerting financial strain on their budgets.