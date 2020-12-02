Truck Collision Kills 8 In UP's Kaushambi District; CM Adityanath Extends Condolences

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday mourned the death of eight people who were killed in a road accident in Kaushambi district. Praying for the departed souls, the UP CM, taking to Twitter instructed the concerned authorities to ensure the injured receive proper treatment. In a horrific road accident on Wednesday morning, a truck overturned on a car parked on the roadside.

"Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath Ji has deeply mourned the death of people in a road accident in Kaushambi district. He has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the dead, praying forpeace of the departed souls. The Chief Minister has also given instructions for proper treatment of the injured in this accident," read a tweet in Hindi from UP CM's office.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी ने जनपद कौशाम्बी में सड़क दुर्घटना में लोगों की मृत्यु पर गहरा शोक व्यक्त किया है।



उन्होंने दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति के लिए प्रार्थना करते हुए मृतकों के शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति संवेदनाएं व्यक्त की हैं। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) December 2, 2020

Kaushambi Road Accident

Early on Wednesday morning, eight people were killed after a truck loaded with sand overturned on a Scorpio parked on the roadside. Two girls from the car jumped out and were saved, but two people are believed to be trapped in the car as per reports. The driver of the car was also killed in the accident that occurred at the Deviganj intersection of Kadhadham Kotwali in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to local media reports, the police arrived at the spot and are currently trying to evacuate the trapped people. The report further suggests that the people killed in the accident were locals who were returning after attending a wedding at a venue close by. Speaking to media, Kaushambi DM Amit Kumar Singh said that seven out of the eight people died on spot in the road accident that occurred at around 3.30 am. According to reports, one woman died at the hospital in UP's Kaushambi district while being treated.

"The incident occurred at around 3:30 am. There were 8 persons inside the Scorpio car on which the truck overturned.7 people including the driver, died immediately. The truck had a tyre burst because of which it had overturned. Further probe is being conducted," said DM Amit Kumar Singh.

