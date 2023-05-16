Truck Driver Killed As Vehicle Falls Off Bridge In Rajasthan

Quick links:
Image: Representational Image (PTI)
A truck fell off a bridge and caught fire here on Tuesday, leaving the driver dead, police said. The incident occurred in Shivdaspura area when the truck was going towards Ajmer road. The truck driver identified as Tarun, aged around 35, was burnt alive and his charred body was found in the cabin after flames were doused. The driver apparently lost control over the vehicle as he was drowsy, police said.
